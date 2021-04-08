Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $135,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

