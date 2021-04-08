Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 80,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 205,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 61,899 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $236.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

