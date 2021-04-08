Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.77. 431,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,036,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $236.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.