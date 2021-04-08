Express, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Express in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $254.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Express by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Express during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

