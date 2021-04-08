Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Experian alerts:

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,560 ($33.45) on Thursday. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,443.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,732.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The company has a market capitalization of £23.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.90.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.