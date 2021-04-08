Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $206,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 591,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.