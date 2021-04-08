ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.