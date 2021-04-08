ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $336,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

KRG stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

