ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $325,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

