ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $322,000 Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

