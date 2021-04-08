ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $317,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 264,378 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.