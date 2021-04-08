ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $342,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

CHDN stock opened at $223.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.47.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

