ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $303,000 Investment in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFWA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

