ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

