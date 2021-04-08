EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Issues Earnings Results

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,191. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $235.61 million, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

