ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.18 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,959.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005081 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.53 or 0.00848426 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020773 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

