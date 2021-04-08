Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Shares Up 0.4%

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.16. 368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTCY. Citigroup lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmes on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

