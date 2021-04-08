EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,396 shares of company stock worth $4,383,873 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in EverQuote by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EverQuote by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

