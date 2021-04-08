Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.56. 31,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

