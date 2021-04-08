Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.56. 31,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.
In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
