Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $56.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

