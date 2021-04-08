Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $56.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.