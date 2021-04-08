Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report sales of $75.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.30 million. Everbridge reported sales of $58.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $343.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.10 million to $344.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $426.60 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $433.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

Shares of EVBG traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.47. 5,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.94. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

