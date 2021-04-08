Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of EB stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

