Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.38 ($121.62).

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €87.40 ($102.82) on Wednesday. Euronext has a 12 month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12 month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.47.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

