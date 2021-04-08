ETNA Network (ETNA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Million

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $825,935.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00773415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.76 or 1.00259183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

