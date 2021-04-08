Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total value of $13,235,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $267.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

