Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mandom Corporation’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mandom in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
