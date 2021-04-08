Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CSFB lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

