Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Price Target Cut to $17.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.25 to $17.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQXWF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

