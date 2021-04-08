Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Price Target Cut to $17.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $18.25 to $17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQXWF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

