Equal Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $78,714.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded up 86% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00055631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00628934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

