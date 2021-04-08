EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 5%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 10,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,779,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Get EQT alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $12,336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EQT by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.