EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 241.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

