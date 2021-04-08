ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

PLUS stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. ePlus has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,320,863 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ePlus by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ePlus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

