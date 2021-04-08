ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,320,863. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.