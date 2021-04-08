Epic Cash (EPIC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.46 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $106,178.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00083921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00634304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,913,808 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

