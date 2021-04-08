Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $1,185,858.72 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,185,858.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92.

Shares of NVST traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. 13,531,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

