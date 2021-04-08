Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $1,185,858.72 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,185,858.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92.
Shares of NVST traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. 13,531,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.38 and a beta of 2.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
