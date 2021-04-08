Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 458,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.63. 130,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,614. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.