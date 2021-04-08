Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.19. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

