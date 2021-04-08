Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,805,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

RBC opened at $143.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

