Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 5,245 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Nabors Industries worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 214.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.