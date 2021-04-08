Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $296,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Kennametal stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

