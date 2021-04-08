Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $312,000 Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.