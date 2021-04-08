Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $14.65 on Monday. Engie has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

