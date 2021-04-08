Energo (TSL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,052.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Energo has a market capitalization of $518,427.68 and $12,052.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.11 or 0.00631815 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.