Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,289,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $73.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.