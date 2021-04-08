Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $146,328,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $325.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.97. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.55.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,519 shares of company stock valued at $32,257,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

