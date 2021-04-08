Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.02.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

