Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $80.52 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.