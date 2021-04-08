Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA ESGS opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $34.98.

