Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NVS opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

